William Troost-Ekong says Nigeria’s next opponent look like the best team at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2019. Troost-Ekong, who scored one minute from time to send Eagles to the semifinal for the first time since they were crowned champions in 2013, however, added that his dream is … 00000read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/32meGip Get More Nigeria Sports News