Senators were, yesterday, divided over the alleged non-remittance of N177 billion operational surplus made by Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, into the consolidated federation account.
The Red Chamber The disagreement came up when a member of the Senate Committee on Marine Transport, which oversees …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2rcLM30
Get More Nigeria Political News
The Red Chamber The disagreement came up when a member of the Senate Committee on Marine Transport, which oversees …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2rcLM30
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]