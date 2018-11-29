  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Politics Alleged N177bn NPA scam tears senators apart – Vanguard News Nigeria

#1
Senators were, yesterday, divided over the alleged non-remittance of N177 billion operational surplus made by Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, into the consolidated federation account.

The Red Chamber The disagreement came up when a member of the Senate Committee on Marine Transport, which oversees …



Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2rcLM30

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top