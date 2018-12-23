Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos will be the first governor in Lagos State since 2007 to miss out on a mansion in Abuja after leaving office, The Punch’s investigation has revealed.
The Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension) Law No 11 official Gazette of Lagos State, 2007 states that …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2SjxUjo
Get More Nigeria Political News
The Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension) Law No 11 official Gazette of Lagos State, 2007 states that …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2SjxUjo
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[23]