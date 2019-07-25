JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics AMCON: Our chronic debtors are ministers, lawmakers… it’s sad – TheCable

Ahmed Kuru, managing director of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, says it is worrying that the chronic debtors that are behind the over N5trillion debt burden are ministers and members of the national assembly. Speaking on Wednesday at the July 2019 edition of the Breakfast Meeting, organised by …

