Barely five days after The Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON took over Arik Air as a result of its financial troubles, it has again taken possession of a private helicopter services company, Odengene Air-Shuttle Services Limited (OAS). The head office of the company in Maryland, Lagos was reportedly sealed on Tuesday. The AMCON seal reads, “POSSESSION TAKEN TODAY 14/2/17 BY AMCON BY COURT ORDER ON SUIT NO. FHC/4CS/1139/2016.” The company is among the airlines that received intervention fund from the federal government during the tenure of former President Goodluck Jonathan. Details of the take over is still sketchy as at press time but sources say it might not be unconnected to the debt crisis that also made AMCON took over Arik Air. OAS is an indigenous aviation company registered by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) on February 4, 1992 and licensed by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to render flight services.