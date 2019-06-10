The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has finally made its choices of candidates for Deputy Senate President and Deputy Speaker.
The party has adopted Delta Central Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege as Deputy Senate President, and Idris Wase, representing Wase Federal Constituency for Deputy Speaker. The decision was communicated …
