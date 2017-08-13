National chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Martin Agbaso, has stated that the era of impunity before any member of the party could secure an elective position in the party is over. He said this at the special national convention of 2017 held in Owerri, the Imo State capital at the weekend, where some top party officials, including himself, were conferred their positions. According to him, members of the party could now feel free to come out to contest elective positions without being subjected to payment of any party official. He pointed out that APGA would do everything humanly possible to win and retain the governorship seat position in Anambra State in the forthcoming election. Agbaso, who urged party members to encourage those who had left the party due to crises to come back, pointed out that the party was undergoing rebuilding to make it stronger to face challenges. At the convention, members adopted reports of the committee set up to look into the activities of the past administration of Victor Nwoye and expelled some of his officials, including him, from the APGA. The convention also resolved to dissolve state executives of Anambra, Imo, Lagos, Enugu, Sokoto and Ebonyi as a result of crises. Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, was not in attendance, neither did he sent a representative to the convention, Tribune reports.