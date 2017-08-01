The coalition of northern youths who issued a 3-month ultimatum to Igbos living in the north to vacate their residences has mellowed. This is after a meeting held with Orji Uzor Kalu on Tuesday. The President of the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) and Chairman of the coalition, Yerima Shettima, after the meeting, said things are much calmer now. “We had a meeting and you could see that just two days interval we are here talking. I am sure this sitting today will also go further to douse the tension. We are doing that. “But I do not also remember that we specifically said we are going to finally withdraw the quit notice in a week’s time, no. Certainly no. But we said within a week we are going to make a statement. “But you can be rest assured there is no course for alarm. We are more concerned about Nigeria’s unity, we are more concerned about the interest of Nigeria.” he stated