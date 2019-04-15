Politics Atiku Has Qualifications To Become A Customs Officer Not “President” – Keyamo – Naijaloaded

#1
All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Festus Keyamo, have disagreed on the citizenship of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The APC member disclosed that the decision to test the matter in court was a collective decision reach by more than 18 senior …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2Palrxv

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[54]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top