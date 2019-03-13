The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential candidate in the just concluded election, Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday sympathised with victims of the collapsed three-storey building on Lagos Island.
So far, 12 children have been confirmed dead and several others rescued alive. Abubakar, on his twitter handle, said his …
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2T6FSvT
Get More Nigeria Metro News
So far, 12 children have been confirmed dead and several others rescued alive. Abubakar, on his twitter handle, said his …
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2T6FSvT
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[38]