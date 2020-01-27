The fight against building collapse suffered a setback in 2019 as the country recorded not less than 43 incidents within the year.
Figures obtained from the Building Collapse Prevention Guild, an advocacy group of built environment professionals, showed that Lagos had the highest …
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2uvEhJf
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Figures obtained from the Building Collapse Prevention Guild, an advocacy group of built environment professionals, showed that Lagos had the highest …
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2uvEhJf
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[75]