Entertainment Baby Kardashian Cousins Mark Khloe’s Daughter Turning 6-Months – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
The five youngest members of the Kardashian brood came together on Friday to celebrate Khloe’s daughter True Thompson turning six-months-old.

The proud mum couldn’t resist throwing her baby girl a party to celebrate the milestone and took to Instagram with the most adorable snap of True and …



via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2ND071b

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[5]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top