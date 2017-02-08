Tunde Bakare has disclosed details of a very personal conversation he had with President Muhammadu Buhari. According to THE CABLE, Bakare said on one day, he sat with Buhari and said, “Sir, I need to understand something before I do anything. Every running mate of yours, including the one that was even your deputy in the military, is dead. “Ume-Ezeoke is dead, Okadigbo is dead, Idiagbon is dead, I am not about to die?” Bakare said Buhari told him; “Pastor, you must be very funny, I have never even thought about it.” “I knew he had nothing to do with their deaths, but that man carries a dimension of grace that if you deal with him, and betray him, you pay with your life,” Bakare said. “So I said to him, hear me now, ‘I will never betray you, I leave it to you to betray me if you wish to do so’… I’m not kidding you, you don’t know what transpired, for you, it was just campaign. “Loyalty is a two-way traffic, if you cannot do that with God, forget, you cannot do it with men, you’d betray the cause, somewhere along the line, when things get tough, when they are not as easy as you expect them to be. “God builds your confidence if you heed to his agreement.”