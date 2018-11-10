Sports Barcelona manager Valverde reveals what will stop Messi from playing against Real Betis – LEGIT.NG

#1
Lionel Messi is set to return to action for Barcelona in Sunday's La Liga match against Real Betis after recovering from his fractured arm.

According to a Daily Mail report, Messi, who returned to Barcelona training after three weeks absence has been listed in Ernesto Valverde's 19-man squad for the league clash at Camp Nou....



read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking Naija news ▷ Read on LEGIT.NG 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2QtkDng

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[63]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top