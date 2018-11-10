Lionel Messi is set to return to action for Barcelona in Sunday's La Liga match against Real Betis after recovering from his fractured arm.
According to a Daily Mail report, Messi, who returned to Barcelona training after three weeks absence has been listed in Ernesto Valverde's 19-man squad for the league clash at Camp Nou....
