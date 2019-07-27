JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment Benson’s Daughters of Chibok goes to venice – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
After successful screenings in Nigeria, filmmaker Joel Kachi Benson’s virtual reality docu-film, Daughters of Chibok, has been selected for screening at the upcoming 76tth Venice International Film Festival.

Organised by La Biennale di Venezia, this year’s festival will run from …

benson.JPG

via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/32Xqbgn

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[25]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top