Queen Bey appears to have taken shots at Reality TV star, Kim Kardashian in her new song, “Top Off”. In her new collaboration with DJ Khaled, husband JAY-Z and Future, the 36-year-old singer raps: “I’m the only lady here, still the realest n***a in the room. I break the internet, topvia YabaLeftOnline – http://ift.tt/2GZOw9y -------------Get more Nigeria Entertainment News