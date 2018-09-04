The star studded wedding of son of billionaire businessman, Chief Michael Ikuku, took place in Warri, Delta State, over the weekend, and as expected, the businessman went all out to ensure the wedding was the talk of the town.
Sadly, something unfortunate happened at the wedding. The billionaire's bag containing $150, 000 and N4 million which he brought to the wedding to spray was stolen.
