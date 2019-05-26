Instagram blogger, Blessing Okoro, has reacted to allegations that she is not the owner of the house she posted on her birthday.
Following claims that her new house belonged to a real estate owner, Blessing Okoro, who shared an interior of her duplex and has further shared a photo of …
via Information Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2QxtIfT
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Following claims that her new house belonged to a real estate owner, Blessing Okoro, who shared an interior of her duplex and has further shared a photo of …
via Information Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2QxtIfT
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[53]