Metro Borno state governor begs NYSC members not to seek redeployment from the state – NaijaBizCom.Com

#1
Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima has pleaded with corps members deployed in the state not to seek redeployment, assuring them of his government’s commitment to their welfare and security.

He also told them that they are major stakeholders in the task of the development of the state. He made …



Read more via NaijaBizCom.Com – https://ift.tt/2AtpPCf

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[71]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top