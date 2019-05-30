The Court of Appeal, sitting in Abuja, Thursday nullified the election of Ned Nwoko as the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District. The court, in its ruling, said the case instituted at the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, which culminated in the recognition of Nwoko …
