Metro Buhari Calls for Unity, Love for Displaced Nigerians at Christmas – Olisa.tv

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari has called for unity and love amongst Nigerians, especially for those displaced within the country.

The President in his Christmas message asked Nigerians to put a smile on the faces of those grieving by showing a little love thereby building relationships with those outside our ethnic, …



Read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2Ae344u

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[14]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top