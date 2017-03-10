President Muhammadu Buhari shared intimate details of his sickness today. According to NIGERIAN TRIBUNE, on his arrival, he told a welcome party led by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo that he had never felt so sick in life not even during his military days with its ups and downs. Buhari said: “I am very conscious of the economy. I have rested as much as humanly possible, I have received I think the best of treatment ilI could receive. “I couldn’t recall being so sick since I was a young man, including the military with its ups and downs. I found out that technology is going so fast that if you have a lot of confidence, you better keep it because you need it. “Blood transfusions, going to the laboratories, and so on and so forth, but I am very pleased that we, when I say we I mean the government and the people all over are trying to keep with technology. “I couldn’t recall when last I had blood transfusion, I couldn’t recall honestly. I can say in my seventy years, I couldn’t remember this drug that Nigerians take so much, very common. “I think one of our terrible thing is self drug administration. We have to trust our doctors more and trust ourselves more. “Where I visited they only take drugs when it is absolutely necessary. They don’t just swallow everything . “Having said that I am pleased that I am back, I am pleased that the Vice President enjoyed this break and he has to do much more this time around.”