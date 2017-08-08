President Muhammadu Buhari supporters on Monday inaugurated what they described as the South-West office of Buhari Campaign Organisation in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital. The supporters also named new coordinators for the organisation in the region, some of whom vowed to campaign for the president even if he remains unfit to hit the campaign trail when electioneering season opens for 2019, Daily Trust reported. The paper reported that the group also aimed to register new members whose names would be forwarded to the Central Bank of Nigeria for agricultural and other loans. President Buhari has been receiving medical care for unknown ailments in London since May 7, drawing knocks from some civic groups.