The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has appointed new commanders for Operation Lafiya Dole, the military task force in the North-East.
The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen Sani Usman, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja. According to Usman, the newly promoted Maj.-Gen. O.T. …
