Entertainment Busted! Hushpuppi Accused Of Renting Rolls Royce & Bentley He Showed Off On Social Media – Naijaloaded

#1
Hushpuppi has been accused of deceiving people by showing off car he reportedly rented while claiming he bought it.

Cubana Chief Priest has claimed that flamboyant big boy Hushpuppi, is not the owner of the luxurious cars he recently flaunted on social media. …



via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2tXMsux

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[61]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top