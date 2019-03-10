Dubai-based Nigerian businessman Hushpuppi, has continued to tension his haters as he has just acquired a new luxury item.
Hushpuppi, who has been the topic of many IG big boys of late, due to the purchase of his Bentley and Rolls Royce, has …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2EZQska
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Hushpuppi, who has been the topic of many IG big boys of late, due to the purchase of his Bentley and Rolls Royce, has …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2EZQska
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[60]