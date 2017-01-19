The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that candidates that would write this year Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) would do so under the watchful eyes of Closed Circuit Cameras (CCTV). This, according to JAMB Registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, would help to address the incidence of examination malpractices that may want to mar the conduct of the first examination to be conducted under him as the Chief Executive of the Board. Speaking in Abuja yesterday, Oloyede said there has been nowhere in the world where Computer Based Test (CBT) was conducted without CCTV. He, however, cautioned parents, guardians and candidates against patronising those he described as fake vendors of UTME forms, stressing that the Board has not started the sales of the form and has not authorised any operator of Cyber Cafe to sell the form on its behalf. This was as he disclosed that those defrauding members of the public with the sales of fake UTME forms have been reported to security agencies, adding that they have been instructed to arrest and treat them accordingly.