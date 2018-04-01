It will be a new dawn in the Catholic Church in West Africa on Saturday, April 7, when Monsignor Simon Faddoul, will be consecrated and enthroned in Lebanon as the first bishop of the Maronite Eparchy of Our Lady of the Annunciation, located in Ibadan, Oyo State.
The new Eparchy in Nigeria is a diocese just like the existing Catholic Diocese in Ibadan, but it will have its own bishop who will superintend over Maronite parishes in Nigeria and across West and Central Africa, where Catholic Lebanese reside.
He will also be a visitor to the Lebanese community in South Africa.
The ordained priests under the Eparchy can either be married or unmarried unlike what obtains in the regular Catholic Church, where all priests must take and adhere strictly to the oath of celibacy.
