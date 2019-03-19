The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said there is no special ceremony prepared for anybody whose name did not appear on its list of successful candidates in the 2019 general elections.
“There is no special ceremony for anybody. I think we should get that one quite …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2uov6ap
Get More Nigeria Political News
“There is no special ceremony for anybody. I think we should get that one quite …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2uov6ap
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[82]