Sports Chamberlain Turns Down £40m Chelsea Move

    Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has turned down a move to Chelsea after the Premier League clubs agreed a £40m fee.

    Oxlade-Chamberlain believes the Blues planned to use him at wing-back, and his primary reason for wanting to leave Arsenal is to play in central midfield.

    The 24-year-old England international wants to move to Liverpool.

    A bid from the Reds is expected before Thursday's transfer deadline, although it is likely to be below the price Chelsea were willing to pay.

    Should a move not transpire, Oxlade-Chamberlain will see out the final year of his contract before potentially leaving on a free transfer next summer.
     
