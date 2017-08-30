Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has turned down a move to Chelsea after the Premier League clubs agreed a £40m fee. Oxlade-Chamberlain believes the Blues planned to use him at wing-back, and his primary reason for wanting to leave Arsenal is to play in central midfield. The 24-year-old England international wants to move to Liverpool. A bid from the Reds is expected before Thursday's transfer deadline, although it is likely to be below the price Chelsea were willing to pay. Should a move not transpire, Oxlade-Chamberlain will see out the final year of his contract before potentially leaving on a free transfer next summer.