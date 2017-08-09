Submit Post Advertise

Sports Chelsea Makes £25m Bid for Chamberlain

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by kemi, Aug 9, 2017 at 12:30 PM. Views count: 2

Tags:
  1. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    Chelsea have made a £25million move to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to reports.

    chamberlain.PNG

    SunSport recently revealed the Blues were eyeing a swoop for the Arsenal midfielder, who has so far refused to sign a new contract.

    And now the Daily Mail claim the Premier League champions have stepped up their in Oxlade-Chamberlain, launching an opening bid of £25m.

    Antonio Conte is keen to bolster his squad further before the transfer window ends after a disappointing pre-season was followed by a penalty shoot-out defeat in the Community Shield.

    Chelsea have already signed Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Alvaro Morata and Willy Caballero this summer.

    But they will need greater numbers with a Champions League campaign on the horizon.

    Oxlade-Chamberlain, 23, has just 12 months left on his current deal — and is believed to have told Arsene Wenger he is ready for a change.
     
    kemi, Aug 9, 2017 at 12:30 PM
    #1



    Comments