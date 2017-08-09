Chelsea have made a £25million move to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to reports. SunSport recently revealed the Blues were eyeing a swoop for the Arsenal midfielder, who has so far refused to sign a new contract. And now the Daily Mail claim the Premier League champions have stepped up their in Oxlade-Chamberlain, launching an opening bid of £25m. Antonio Conte is keen to bolster his squad further before the transfer window ends after a disappointing pre-season was followed by a penalty shoot-out defeat in the Community Shield. Chelsea have already signed Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Alvaro Morata and Willy Caballero this summer. But they will need greater numbers with a Champions League campaign on the horizon. Oxlade-Chamberlain, 23, has just 12 months left on his current deal — and is believed to have told Arsene Wenger he is ready for a change.