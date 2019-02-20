Suarez had a poor night as he missed several gilt-edged chances and failed to grab a crucial away goal at the Groupama stadium on Tuesday night.
Barcelona striker Luis Suarez became the bete noire of Twitter after his horror show in the goalless draw away at Lyon …
read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2GAAuPv
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Barcelona striker Luis Suarez became the bete noire of Twitter after his horror show in the goalless draw away at Lyon …
read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2GAAuPv
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[76]