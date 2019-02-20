Sports Champions League: Fans roast Luis Suarez on Twitter after his horror show in Lyon Vs Barcelona – Pulse Nigeria

Suarez had a poor night as he missed several gilt-edged chances and failed to grab a crucial away goal at the Groupama stadium on Tuesday night.

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez became the bete noire of Twitter after his horror show in the goalless draw away at Lyon …



