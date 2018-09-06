Vice President Atiku Abubakar was the one submitting expression-of-interest and nomination forms at the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but it was supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari who were chanting ‘Sai Baba’ at the occasion.
The chants led to riots, as Atkiu’s supporters picked offence, …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2NlaxGM
Get More Nigeria Political News
The chants led to riots, as Atkiu’s supporters picked offence, …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2NlaxGM
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[106]