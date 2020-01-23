Metro Chaos as Boko Haram hits Adamawa – Olisa.tv

#1
There was panic Friday night as Boko Haram terrorists attacked Garkida community in Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

According to local sources, the insurgents fired sporadic gunshots and engaged in an exchange of fire with security operatives and local vigilante officials on the ground....

boko.JPG

Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2PfUBFx

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[59]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top