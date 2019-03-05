Metro Chef slits lawyer’s throat, steal money to pay hotel bill – Newtelegraph

#1
Detectives attached to the Homicide Section, State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, Lagos, have arrested a chef for allegedly slitting the throat of a female lawyer at the Opebi, Ikeja area of the metropolis.

The chef, Mr. Joshua Usulor, was alleged to have …



Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2Thm6T1

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[32]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top