Justforex_nb_campaign

General Health Childhood cancer: early presentation will improve care outcome – Vanguard Nigeria

#1
Nigerian cancer experts have expressed concern over late presentation of patients living with cancer in Nigeria.

According to them, early presentation, follow up treatment as well as getting the needed support will increase survival rates of persons living with cancer in the country....

cancer.jpg

Read more via Vanguard Nigeria https://ift.tt/2nZ6eGk
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

287
Top