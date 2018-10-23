In recent news that’s starting to trend following the emergence of new wedding photos on her Instagram page, Sharon Oyakhilome, daughter of Preacher Chris Oyakhilome, has held two different white wedding ceremonies in one month. This actually can be linked to the fact that the parents of the …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2R7mXAk
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2R7mXAk
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[133]