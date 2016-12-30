A magistrate court sitting in Osogbo has ordered the Commissioner of Police in Osun State, Mr. Fimihan Adeoye, to arrest the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, and bring him to court on January 6, 2017. The magistrate, Olusola Aluko, gave the fresh order on Friday when the case involving the monarch came up for hearing again. He said he was surprised that the CP had not arrested the Oluwo since he first issued the bench warrant of arrest against the first-class monarch. Aluko expressed dismay that the CP had not effected the bench warrant of arrest he issued against the monarch, which he said he signed and handed over to an officer of the state Police Command. He said, “I am baffled that the Commissioner of Police has not done his duty. I am also surprised by his claim that he was unaware of the bench warrant. That must be a joke of the century. I, therefore, ordered him to immediately arrest the respondent. “I am not joking with my order. He (Oba Akanbi) should be arrested and brought to this court on Friday, January 6, 2017. The sanctity of the judiciary must be protected.” Aluko said the case instituted by the Oluwo Oke of Iwo Oke, Oba Kadiri Adeoye, against Oba Akanbi before his court was not a chieftaincy case but a criminal one.