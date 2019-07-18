The Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) has described the rape allegation against Biodun Fatoyinbo, its senior pastor, as an unnecessary distraction.
In a statement on Saturday, Ademola Adetuberu, senior executive assistant to the pastor, said the church stands by its pastor as it does not support any form of rape.
