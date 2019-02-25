DANI ALVES has become the latest PSG player to see his house burgled while he was playing, a prosecutor confirmed.
Alves’ home in the French capital was broken into on Wednesday while he was playing in PSG’s 5-1 win against Montpellier at the Parc des Princes....
read more via Modern Ghana News – https://ift.tt/2XmJddx
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Alves’ home in the French capital was broken into on Wednesday while he was playing in PSG’s 5-1 win against Montpellier at the Parc des Princes....
read more via Modern Ghana News – https://ift.tt/2XmJddx
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]