Sports Dani Alves House Raided By Thieves As He Plays Against Nimes – Modern Ghana News

#1
DANI ALVES has become the latest PSG player to see his house burgled while he was playing, a prosecutor confirmed.

Alves’ home in the French capital was broken into on Wednesday while he was playing in PSG’s 5-1 win against Montpellier at the Parc des Princes....



read more via Modern Ghana News – https://ift.tt/2XmJddx

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[2]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top