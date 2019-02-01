Entertainment Davido, Cardi B, Meek Mill and more to perform at the 2019 VestiVille Festival – Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria

#1
Davido has been announced as one of the performing acts at the VestiVille Festival holding in Belgium later in the year.

The brand new music festival making its debut in Lommel, Belgium on the weekend of June 28-30, 2019 is set to feature Davido alongside some of the …



via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2MKMzlI

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[84]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top