Deborah James was 35 when she found out that she had stage 4 bowel cancer.
While undergoing treatment, she has written and spoken out about the need for people to be aware of the symptoms of bowel cancer and why we need to pay more attention to our poo....
Read more via BBC News – Health https://bbc.in/2EnVOVO
