JustForex Trading - Start Now

Sports Delta governor hails Warri Wolves on promotion to NPFL – TODAY.NG

#1
Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated the players and management of Warri Wolves Football Club of Warri, following their promotion to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Warri Wolves, otherwise known as the ‘Sea Siders’, returned to the NPFL after four years in relegation. To seal a place …

sea siders.JPG

read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2MfuL3A

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[75]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top