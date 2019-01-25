Entertainment DMX to be released today after spending a year behind bars – Laila’s Blog

Earl Simmons aka DMX will be released from jail first thing Friday morning, his lawyer claims.

The US rapper was sentence to spend one year behind bars in March 2018 for tax fraud. Speaking on how DMX was fairing, lawyer Murray Richman said: “He’s coming home tomorrow,” …



