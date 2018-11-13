A little boy has been saved by doctors who rallied round to remove a toy which gut stuck in his throat.
TT h boy was playing unsupervised before the incident. The boy was rushed to the University College Hospital, Ibadan in Oyo state as the professional doctors put him …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2ROLydr
Get More Nigeria Metro News
TT h boy was playing unsupervised before the incident. The boy was rushed to the University College Hospital, Ibadan in Oyo state as the professional doctors put him …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2ROLydr
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[81]