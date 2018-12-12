Manchester City have agreed to sign United States goalkeeper Zack Steffen, a deal his MLS club Columbus Crew described as a “historic transfer”. The 23-year-old will join City in July 2019 on a four-year deal for about £7m and will stay with the Crew for the first part of the MLS season, which starts in March.....
