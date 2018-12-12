  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Sports DONE DEAL! Man City Complete Signing Of This Star Goalkeeper (PHOTO) – Naijaloaded

#1
Manchester City have agreed to sign United States goalkeeper Zack Steffen, a deal his MLS club Columbus Crew described as a “historic transfer”. The 23-year-old will join City in July 2019 on a four-year deal for about £7m and will stay with the Crew for the first part of the MLS season, which starts in March.....



Read more via Naijaloaded – https://ift.tt/2LcGs8T

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[46]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top