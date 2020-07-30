Nigeria Heritage Bank USSD 745 Ad
Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife tells Why She Needs $2 Million in Monthly Spousal Support

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife tells Why She Needs $2 Million in Monthly Spousal Support - Olisa.tv

Nicole Young has explained why she needs $2 million in spousal support. The estranged wife of the hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre has said that she needs that money to maintain her lifestyle, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. The amount, $1,936,399, will reportedly take care of a list of her...
