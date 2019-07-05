The Department of State Services (DSS) has alleged that Omoyele Sowore, convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, conspired with Nnamdi Kanu to overthrow the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.
In a counter-affidavit filed at the federal high court, Abuja, in response to an application by Sowore, the DSS said Sowore held a series of meetings with Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to “mobilise strong forces” to realise his agenda.
