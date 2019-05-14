Entertainment Duncan Mighty Congratulates Regina Daniels, Shades Plastic Surgery Women – Nairaland

#1
Duncan Mighty who took to Instagram to congratulate Regina Daniels after being spotted with her husband’s Ferrari, also dropped a shade for women who undergo plastic surgery.

Duncan Mighty who took to Tunde Ednut’s comment section to congratulate Regina Daniels after he shared a post about the Ferrari, shade he was …



via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2HsseiS

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[55]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top