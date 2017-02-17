Beneficiaries of the N-power programme, an initiative of the Federal Government aimed at reducing unemployment in Edo State have staged a protest over the non-payment of their stipends. The protesters, who were drawn from Egor and Uhunmwode Local Government Areas of the state, alleged that they had been deprived of the N30, 000 stipend for the months of December and January. Armed with placards, the aggrieved N-Power beneficiaries took their protest to the Nigerian Union of Journalists’ press centre in Benin and the Government House. One of the beneficiaries, Isaiah Okpako, who claimed to be a teacher under the programme, lamented that he had not been able to complete his online verification for the collection of gadgets, due the financial challenge. Okpako said, “We have not been paid stipends promised by the Federal Government for December and January. In other local government areas, 80 per cent of them have been paid; but in Egor, we have not been paid.” Another protester, Ibude Christopher, noted that efforts by the affected beneficiaries in Egor to submit their complaints to the state focal person had not yielded any good result as he or she was unknown to them. But the state coordinator of the programme, Mr. Yakubu Emmanuel, dismissed the allegation, adding that all duly registered beneficiaries received their stipends regularly. Emmanuel said, “It is not true that any properly registered beneficiary has not received the stipend because the registration and processing were done electronically. All properly documented beneficiaries have been paid for December and January.’’